Shawnee County Sheriff in phase III accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is in phase III accident reporting Tuesday morning.

During phase III reporting, the sheriff’s office will respond and investigate only accidents involving injury, possible injury, death, possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol, hit and run, disturbance between involved parties, hazardous material situation, accident results in major traffic congestion, and when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent towing is required.

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk during standard business hours (785-251-2200) or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.