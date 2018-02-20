Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office returns to normal accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has returned to normal accident reporting procedures.

The Sheriff’s Office went into Phase III reporting after winter weather hit the area Tuesday.

During Phase III reporting, the sheriff’s office only responds and investigates accidents involving an injury, death, possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol, hit and run, disturbance between involved parties, hazardous material situation, or when an accident results in major traffic congestion, or damage to a car that requires towing.

Even though the sheriff’s office is back to normal accident reporting, it wants to remind drivers to slow down and not follow other cars too closely. Also, remember to use caution and allow yourselves extra time to get where you need to go.