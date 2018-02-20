St. Marys woman dies in head on crash on icy bridge

BELVUE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash near Belvue.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday a 2000 Ford F150, driven by Donald D. Ebert, 51, of Louisville, was westbound on U.S. Highway 24 and a 2004 Alero Oldsmobile, driven by Sarah Helen Salinas, 38, of St. Marys, was heading east.

KHP said both drivers lost control on an icy bridge near Camp Creek Road. Ebert struck Salinas in the eastbound lane head on, according to KHP.

Ebert and a passenger, identified as Corina M. Roudybush, 50, of Clay Center, were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Salinas was the only occupant in her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Salinas was a 911 dispatcher for the Wamego Police Department. Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker said she had been a dedicated 911 dispatcher for Wamego PD for 10 years.

“Please keep her family and members of the Wamego Police Department in your thoughts.”

