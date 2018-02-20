Student arrested following threat at local middle school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, district officials with Geary County USD 475 were made aware of a threat made by a student at Junction City Middle School.

The district said a middle school student made the threat and staff immediately began to investigate, meeting with the student and determining that though the threat did not appear credible, disciplinary action was still appropriate and contacted Junction City Police.

Junction City Police said officers arrested a 13-year-old student on charges of Criminal Threat. The student was turned over to Juvenile Intake and make a court appearance in Geary County District Court on Tuesday. They said the parents of the student are being very cooperative with police.

Members of the police department were at the middle school Tuesday as a show of support to students and staff. The district said they were not there because of any imminent danger.

“Geary County Schools USD 475 would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to community just how important we find safety and security for our students and staff,” the district said in a press release Tuesday.

