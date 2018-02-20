Taco Bell cashier out after using racial slur on receipt

By Published:
FILE - This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The chain's "Love and Tacos" contest offers couples the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The winner will be announced March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taco Bell says an employee who used a racial slur to refer to an Asian-American customer no longer works for them.

The fast food chain issued the statement Tuesday following reports that a cashier in Philadelphia used a slur to describe a student on a printed receipt over the weekend.

First-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D student In Young Lee told the Daily Pennsylvanian that he thinks it’s important to make a conscious effort to fight racism.

Lee also posted an image of the receipt on Facebook along with a post that said he was “infuriated” by the incident.

Taco Bell says the franchisee is retraining staff and that management has apologized directly to Lee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s