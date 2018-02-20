Topeka schools remain open despite angry parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite the icy conditions, all Topeka school districts decided to have school Tuesday. It was a decision that angered some local parents.

James Beerbower lives less than two miles from his kid’s elementary school, but he decided they would stay home instead of braving the slippery roads.

“If it’s too nasty for me to get out my kids are just going to miss,” said Beerbower. “I was watching other drivers struggle, including school buses struggle coming down Washburn. It was just too bad.”

Beerbowers says he shouldn’t have had to make that call. He believe school should’ve been cancelled.

Topeka Public School Spokesperson Misty Kruger says they send staff out early in the morning to check road conditions.

“Sometimes that decision is made based on the conditions at that moment and the weather picks up after the fact,” said Kruger.

Each of the Topeka school districts have taken two snow days this school year. Topeka Public Schools and Auburn Washburn have one more snow day before they need to start making up time in the classroom.

“They could actually just add an extra day somewhere where there’s already a day scheduled off and just make that a school day,” said Kruger. “We could also look at just adding extra time on the ends of school days and make it up little by little.”

Seaman Schools told KSNT News it plans to make up its snow days on March 30 and April 2. Shawnee Heights says its schools will be in session on May 4 in order to make up for one of their snow days.

While Topeka Public Schools decided not to cancel classes, Kruger says the district did let parents know that all tardies and absences for Tuesday would be excused.

“It’s really their choice. If they feel it is not safe for their child to come to school or they need to wait a little bit and let the weather go through before they bring their child to school, we support that,” said Kruger.