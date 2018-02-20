Tricky travel this morning, ice glazes Northeast Kansas

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE UNTIL NOON

We’re tracking some hazardous driving conditions out there this morning. There isn’t a lot of moisture, but mist and sub-freezing temperatures is NOT a good combo. Lots of reports coming in of slick spots as the freezing drizzle glazes cars and roads. Take it slow out there today and drive for the conditions. As always – some of the elevated surfaces like bridges and overpass, will be the most slick. Even some of the on/off ramps and traffic circles could be icy too. The silver lining for today’s cold, damp, misty forecast is that we’re expecting drier skies to move in throughout the day. In other words – it might be slick out there this morning, but by this afternoon we’ll be completely dry. The skies will be trying to clear out too. Don’t be surprised if you see a few peaks of sunshine during the late afternoon or early evening. Speaking of – expect Mr. Sunshine to be back in full force tomorrow! However, temps will be pretty chilly. We’re looking at Wednesday morning lows in the ‘teens’ and highs trapped in the lower/middle 30s. It’s still wintertime after all – and that’s what clear skies will do this time of the year!

We’re still trying to iron out the forecast details for later this week because we have more rain (and snow) chances prior to the weekend. As things stand right now – recent computer models are showing good old-fashioned rain returning to the forecast on Thursday, but some of the rain showers could change into freezing rain or wet snow during the evening/overnight hours. It’s that wintry mix chance we’re concerned about Thursday night and again on Saturday morning. In between is Friday and the forecast looks a bit more tranquil (partly cloudy skies). However, none of this timing is set in stone – so we’ll be watching as the forecast undoubtedly changes between now and Thursday afternoon. Realistically, we’re looking at two different storm systems. The first will probably hit on Thursday – with a tighter storm system rolling through on Saturday. There are some early indications that we could be looking at some accumulating snow on Saturday evening – as the colder air wraps in around our passing storm system. So, that’s something else we’ll be watching out for – as newer computer models come in over the next few days. Stay tuned.

It’s worth mentioning that the overall temperature trend looks to be a mild one as we head into the later stages of February and even early March. The first part of this week is obviously chilly, but daytime temps will start rebounding into the 40s (and eventually the 50s) later this week and early next week. It’s something to look forward to – with spring just one month away! Barring any drastic changes to the extended forecast – Sunday and next Monday look fantastic! Both days will feature wall-to-wall sunshine and highs approaching 55°! Let’s get through the next few days – so we can all bask in the milder spring-like weather next week!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert