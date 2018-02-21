3 JROTC members killed in Florida school shooting to be honored by Army, Florida National Guard

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three JROTC members who were killed in last week’s deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida are being honored by the US Army and the Florida National Guard.

The three members of the Stoneman Douglas Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps were among the 17 people killed when a 19-year-old former student opened fire at the high school on Valentine’s Day.

Governor Rick Scott has directed the Florida National Guard to honor the three JROTC members. He says Florida National Guard members will be attending funeral services for the three students and paying respects to them, their families and their loved ones.

The US Army is also awarding medals for heroism to the three students.

Cadet Peter Wang died wearing his JROTC uniform. Friends and family say Wang was holding a door open to help other students escape the gunfire when he was shot.

Wang’s loved ones have created a petition asking Congress to give him a full honors military burial. The petition has 62,555 signatures so far but needs a total of 100,000 by March 18 to get a response from the White House.

A funeral for the 15-year-old was held on Tuesday. According to CNN, Wang was set to be buried in his JROTC uniform. A spokesman for the Army said his Medal of Heroism would be on his uniform and a second “keepsake” medal will be given to his family.

More than 1,500 people attended a funeral on Monday for 14-year-old Cadet Alaina Petty. Family members say Petty joined other Mormon youth in September to help with cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma.

Petty’s older sister said Alaina will now be her guardian angel. Her family received her medal from the Army during her service.

Cadet Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, was also killed in the shooting.

Duque’s older brother Miguel, a former student at the school, posted on Instagram, “Words cannot describe my pain. I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy.”

An Army spokesman says Duque’s family will receive his Medal of Heroism during a service on Saturday.

I’ve directed the @FLGuard to honor the three fallen JROTC members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. @FLGuard members will be attending funeral services and paying respect to these JROTC members, their families and loved ones. https://t.co/0w8Lnuh5ro — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 20, 2018

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.