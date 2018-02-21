Axtell High School dismisses after brief lockdown, student arrested

AXTELL, Kan. (KSNT) — Axtell High School went on lockdown around 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marshall County Sheriff, Daniel Hargrave, a threatening note was found at the school at 12:50 p.m.

The school was then placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded.

During the investigation, officials found that a student had written the letter in haste and the school was secure and safe.

The student was arrested and the school allowed students to leave at the normal release time.

Law enforcement from Marshall County, Nemaha County and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to this incident.