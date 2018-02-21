CAS to hear doping case against Krushelnitsky on Thursday

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Norway's Kristin Skaslien, left, throws the stone as teammate Magnus Nedregotten looks on during the mixed doubles bronze medal curling match against Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Nedregotten and his partner, who lost out on the Olympic bronze medal to Krushelnitsky, charged with doping, said Tuesday, Feb. 20 he feels robbed of his moment of glory. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will hear the doping case against Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky on Thursday.

Krushelnitsky returned a positive test for meldonium at the Pyeongchang Olympics after winning a bronze medal in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

Russian athletes are participating in Pyeongchang as ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” after the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic committee last year in connection with a massive doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

CAS says the hearing will be at 2 p.m. local time. A ban for Krushelnitsky could result in Russia losing its chance to be reinstated before the end of the games.

Russian officials have suggested it was possible someone tampered with Krushelnitsky’s food or drink.

