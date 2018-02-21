City of Topeka prepares for icy conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Topeka is gearing up for icy streets Thursday morning.

They’ve already loaded up their trucks with salt.

The night crew will come in at 7:00 Wednesday night and work until 7:00 Thursday morning.

Crews will work in 12-hour shifts until the roads are all treated.

The Deputy Director of Public Works says commuters need to get ready for the icy roads too.

“Leave enough time, leave early,” Jaci Vogel said. “Take it slow. Expect icy spots, and be safe.”

The plows will treat main roads first and then move to side roads.

Vogel said the icy road conditions could last into Friday morning.