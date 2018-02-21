Colyer signs first bill authorizing statue of Eisenhower on statehouse grounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer Wednesday signed Senate Bill 262 authorizing the construction of a statue honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The statue will be constructed on the northwest quadrant of the capitol grounds. It is expected to be in place by fall of 2018, according to Colyer’s office.

Colyer had previously expressed a desire that this bill would be the first he had the opportunity to sign. He signed the bill at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene joined by members of the Eisenhower family, legislators and other officials.

“I mentioned this bill in my swearing-in address because President Eisenhower is a real hero to me,” Colyer said.

“The idea of servant leadership is encapsulated in Ike, and I take great pride in the fact that one of the greatest Americans of the past century was a quiet Kansan. He taught us that you have to listen before you serve and you have to serve selflessly before you can lead effectively, and that is a standard I have tried to live up to my entire life.”