Dos and don’ts for clearing ice off your car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People across northeast Kansas woke to icy cars and streets Tuesday after freezing rain and sleet. Jennifer Haugh of AAA has some Dos and Don’ts to make life a little easier for people who wake up to frozen cars.

She said people need to resist the temptation to melt the ice using hot water.

“We don’t recommend you pour hot water on your windshield or those cold windows because that could potentially break a window,” she said.

Haugh suggests you do cover your windshield with something to keep the ice off, or at the very least lift your wipers.

“That’s always a great idea because loosening those you tend to tear those wipers and then you’ve really created another problem, because you can’t get rid of all of that stuff on your windshield,” Haugh said.

For iced over doors, she said you still shouldn’t pour water on them, but instead use de-icer or W-D 40.

“It’s not going to rust the things inside your lock, and that will help get rid of the ice that’s on the locks,” she said.

Haugh said it’s also important to get an early start and be very patient on icy mornings. She said you should plan an extra 20 to 30 minutes into your schedule to make sure your car is de-iced before work.