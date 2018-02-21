Drivers would be barred from burning rubber under bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Wheel spinning and tire squealing would be banned under a bill that has advanced in the Kansas House.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the bill moved forward Tuesday on a 59-55 vote. It would set a $100 fine for violations, and apply to moving and stationary vehicles in normal road conditions.

Kansas law already prohibits “exhibition of speed or acceleration.” But the definition of what that means is loose enough that the Kansas Supreme Court last year threw out a conviction for driving under the influence that began with a traffic stop made under the current law.

Bills need 63 votes to pass the House, and the close initial vote could mean lawmakers will have difficulty passing the bill when a final vote is held, possibly Wednesday.