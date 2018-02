TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas man running for governor said he’s dropping out of the race.

Businessman Wink Hartman announced Wednesday he’s suspending his campaign.

Hartman is one of at least nine Republicans who are seeking the party’s nomination in the 2018 race.

In a statement on his campaign website, Hartman said he is endorsing current Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is also running for governor.