Icy road a factor in southeast Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Deputies say an icy road contributed to a one vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

They say a woman and her two grandchildren were turning from Barrington Road onto 85th street, just south of the airport, when the car they were in slid off the road and landed on it’s side.

The kids were able to get out of the car on their own and were not hurt. Their grandmother, however, was trapped in the car and had to be extricated by Shawnee Heights firefighters.

She was taken to a local hospital, as a precaution.