Keeping your garden safe in cold weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — There are a few things you can do to keep your lawn and trees in-tact during this winter weather.

KSNT News caught up with Dave Jackson from Jackson’s Greenhouse on Wednesday.

He said while there isn’t a lot you can do for your shrubs, keeping an eye on how much snow and ice accumulates on your tree branches is important to keep them from breaking.

He said knocking the ice off the branches with a broom or shovel will help.

This week’s weather is also good for spreading seed.

“This is an absolutely perfect time to do dormant seeding,” Jackson said. “Snow comes down, then you get out after the snow’s on and spread new lawn starter and fertilizer on and it’s actually the best time if you forgot to over-seed your lawn this fall.”