Local hardware store closes unexpectedly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — You’ll now have one less place to buy ice melt or other Winter supplies in the Capital City.

Roach Hardware in North Topeka is closing its doors and employees said they only had a few hours notice it was happening.

Part-time employee Zach Leach tells KSNT News the notice came at about 4:00 Wednesday morning.

Managers said the store would be closing to the public right then.

Employees were originally told the store was closing in early April.

Leach said he has another full-time job to rely on, but it’s not clear what’s being done to help others.

“I’m looking out for the other employees, as well as the patrons, the long-time patrons that shop here,” Leach said. “They’re going to come here thinking the store’s open and it’s closed.”

The store will open one last time early next week for a close out sale.