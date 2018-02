HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Antonio Ramirez-Garcia, 38, of Oaxaca, Mexico was arrested Wednesday in connection to a February rape.

It allegedly happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 in Holton.

Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found Ramirez-Garcia in Topeka, where he was arrested.

Ramirez-Garcia is being held in the Jackson County Jail on rape charges and on $50,000 bond.