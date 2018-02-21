Next round of winter tonight; snow and ice likely

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE THROUGH NOON ON THURSDAY

What We’re Tracking:

Snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight

Patches of freezing drizzle on Thursday

Rain likely on Saturday

Tonight, areas of freezing rain, sleet and snow will spread northward across Northeast Kansas. This will cause several slick roads and some ice-coated car windshields in the morning. Allow extra time for your Thursday drive. Highs will slowly climb into the lower to middle 30s with patches of freezing drizzle then just drizzle by late afternoon Thursday.

Dry weather on Friday before another system moves in, but this one should be mainly rain. There is a chance for some freezing drizzle as the system starts up Saturday morning, but most of the day will be a rain chance with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Even warmer weather moves in later next week.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller