Snow and ice expected tonight, more wintry weather this weekend

We’re tracking some calm before another wintry storm. As if this Presidents’ Day Week hasn’t been wild enough – Mother Nature is bringing us another chance for freezing rain, sleet and even some plain old snow…tonight. We’ll be hard-pressed to see more freezing thunderstorms or the thunder sleet again – like we had yesterday. But, everyone should prepare for more treacherous travel tomorrow morning. Assume there will be more slick spots on the roads and cars parked outdoors will be icy by dawn. This is another tough forecast – the temperature profile of the air above us will completely determine what kind of precipitation we pick-up overnight. And since this weather pattern has been so active – we might actually see different types of precipitation just within our viewing area. In other words – some spots might see accumulating snow, while others get pure ice. As things stand right now – it looks like the farther south you are – the better chance you have at ice. For example – cities like Emporia and Burlington have a better chance at ice, compared to Marysville or Hiawatha. On the flip-side – the farther north and west you live – the better chance you have at accumulating snow. For example – cities like Manhattan and Clay Center have the better snow chance compared to Ottawa or Kansas City. The timing and storm path could still change – but it looks like some of the snow could start up between 7 and 10pm (this evening). The movement of the storm will be south to north across our area (just like yesterday) – with most of it wrapping up stage east tomorrow morning. The latest computer models have us dry between 7 and 9am on Thursday – with the wintry mess well into Missouri and Iowa. Please keep checking back because fine details will be changing as newer model runs come in today.

Temps will be staying in the 20s and 30s for the next 36 hours. We saw a little bit of bonus sunshine earlier this morning, but now the clouds hold tough – out ahead of the wintry weather. Thursday looks cloudy too – even after the snow and ice come to an end. We’ll look for more confident windows of sunshine on Friday – as temps try returning to seasonal standards. It might now feel like it – but our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing. It’s now up to 47°! Temps will be at or above 47° – for the rest of the extended forecast (after tomorrow). In other words, milder weather will be swinging back into our neck of the woods by this weekend and even more…next week. In fact – you should plan on high temperatures around 55° on Sunday and the lower 60s by the middle of next week! Spring is now less than a month away!

All of our attention is turned to tonight’s tough forecast (and rightfully so). But, we’re already expecting yet another wintry storm system to roll in for the first half of the weekend. Right now it looks like rain/snow showers could return as early as Friday night/Saturday morning. It’s just way too early to talk specifics about it – but Saturday looks a bit messy. Especially when you compare it to Sunday’s wall-to-wall sunshine and 55°. This active weather pattern will be relaxing a bit next week, but until then it’s all about Old Man Winter’s wrath tonight and again on Saturday. Drive safely when you’re out and about and plan accordingly. If you don’t have to be out – simply don’t be. If your pantry or fridge could use some essentials – it might be a good idea to grab some things today. We’ll get through this wintry weather together, Northeast Kansas! Stay safe and stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert