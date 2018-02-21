Stepmother of missing 5-year-old Wichita boy arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WPD held another press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

The case is now being considered a criminal investigation.

During the press conference, WPD Deputy Captain Gavin Seiler did confirm a 26-year-old woman has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of two counts of child endangerment.

Emily Glass, Lucas Hernandez’s stepmother, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest was made after new information was gathered through the investigation.

Authorities said two children are involved in the case. One of those children is Lucas Hernandez, the other child is one year old.

“We hope we are able to find Lucas and that he is alive and well,” said WPD Deputy Captain Gavin Seiler. “This incident has touched many in our community.”

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are asking the public again to call 316-383-4661 with any information.