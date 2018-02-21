TFD investigates fire inside SW Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a small fire inside the Plaza West Apartments early Wednesday morning.

The sprinkler system went off and was able to keep the fire under control until firefighters could arrive. Firefighters responded to the possible structure at 5620 SW 22nd Street around 12:30 a.m. Fire crews found light smoke on the first floor of the high-rise apartment complex. As they continued their search they found a small fire contained within a trash bin, located in the trash room of the complex.

Firefighters removed the trash bin from the structure and finished extinguishing the fire. Fire damage was contained to the trash bin and surrounding trash chute system.

Everyone inside the building was able to evacuate the building safely.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. The estimated cost of damage is around $500.