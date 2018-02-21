Topeka Fire responds to 2 structure fires at same time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires at the same time on Wednesday.

Both fires were reported around 1:00 p.m.

The first structure fire alarm started at 12:59 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to 1615 SW Central Park Ave. When crews arrived, a detached wood-frame garage was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was in the house or garage. The estimated loss is $4,200. The cause is still undetermined.

The second structure fire alarm started at 1:07 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to 527 SE Davies St. When crews arrived, smoke was showing from the residence.

Two people escaped the fire uninjured. The estimated loss is $950. The cause is determined as accidental and associated with cooking in the kitchen.

According to Topeka Fire, there were no sounding smoke alarms in either structure.