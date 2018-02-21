Topeka man pleads guilty to robbing health club

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to federal charges he robbed a local health club where he once worked.

Lesley Jamar Terrell, Jr., 33, of Topeka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

In his plea, Terrell admitted that in November 2017, he and another man robbed the Genesis Health Club in south Topeka. A Genesis employee came upon the two men in the lobby of the business while they were attempting to pry open a box used for money deposits by members of the club.

One of the men told the employee the robbers did not want trouble and instructed him to wait in an adjacent room. The robber stood in the doorway of the room with his hand in the waistband of his pants as if he had a gun. The men removed cash and checks from the box and then fled.

When police arrived, an employee told officers that one of the robbers resembled a former employee of the business. Investigators identified Terrell as a prior employee who worked as an overnight maintenance worker.

Sentencing is set for May 29. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 28 months in federal prison.

The other suspect, identified as George Bernard Phelps, III, 31, of Topeka, is set for a plea hearing on March 19.