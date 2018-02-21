Winter weather causes closure of some state offices

‘TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm forecast for the state Wednesday evening and continuing through late Thursday afternoon Feb. 22, Governor Jeff Colyer has ordered the closing of state government, for non-essential state employees in Shawnee County.

The closing is effective from midnight Thursday morning until 5 p.m. State employees are advised to tune to local television and radio stations or visit their websites for further information as the storm progresses.

