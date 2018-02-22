2 arrested after stolen gun found in student’s vehicle at local high school

ALLEN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are in jail after a stolen firearm was discovered inside a student’s vehicle at a local high school.

USD 251 Superintendent Aron Dody contacted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday about the incident at Northern Heights High School in northern Lyon County. The student of the vehicle was located and identified as Jace Sull, 18, of Americus.

During the investigation the sheriff’s office discovered the firearm was stolen from a vehicle in Americus. Sull was arrested for three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, one count of attempted theft, one count of conspiracy, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of criminal use of weapons on school property, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of paraphernalia.

Lyon County Sgt Jacob Welsh said another suspect was found and identified as Chase Weaver, 18, of Americus. Weaver was taken to jail for one count each of burglary and theft.

Formal charges for both suspects are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Welsh said “remember, if you see something, say something. Anything suspicious, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will investigate.

