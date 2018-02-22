Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle and fog overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog tonight; dry Friday

Rain on Saturday

Much warmer weather next week

Mostly cloudy skies through the night with areas of light drizzle, some light freezing drizzle and fog. Lows dropping into the upper 20s before rebounding on Friday into the middle 40s. Some breaks in the clouds Friday will certainly make it feel even warmer.

However, another rain chance moves our way for Saturday and as it first spreads in Friday night into early Saturday, it will first start as areas of light freezing rain before we warm into the upper 40s to near 50 later in the day on Saturday and any lingering showers would be just rain.

Clearer and warmer weather then ahead for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller