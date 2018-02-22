Central Topeka garage fire leads to arson arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A garage fire in central Topeka led to an arson arrest Wednesday night.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a small fire in a detached garage along with a small grass fire at 1157 SW Washburn Ave. shortly after 8 p.m.

Crews reported a small fire within a detached garage and a small grass fire on the south side of the occupied house. TFD said the wire was quickly extinguished.

A witness saw a person of interest was seen running from the fire location and alerted fire investigators. Officials were able to locate the subject at a nearby house. He was identified as Krieg L. Hensley, 53, who was taken to the Shawnee County Jail for arson.

No injuries were reported in this incident.