CNN denies Parkland shooting survivor was fed scripted questions

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Parkland, Florida shooting survivor has accused CNN of feeding him scripted questions on gun control.

Colton Haab, a junior ROTC student at Stoneman Douglas High School told WPLG-TV he declined an invitation to participate in CNN”s townhall on the Parkland shooting after the network rejected a question he was prepared to ask and gave him a list of scripted questions to use instead.

“I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinions on my questions,” Haab told a local ABC affiliate, WPLG-TV. “CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted.”

Haab said he planned to ask about school safety and wanted to suggest the possibility of hiring veterans as armed security guards on school campuses, an idea President Trump has reportedly endorsed in the past.

CNN denied the student’s claims in a tweet Thursday morning, saying Haab and his father chose not to participate in the town hall before it began.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

What others are clicking on: