Everything you need to know about today’s wintry weather

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE THROUGH 6PM.

We’re tracking what’s left of this morning’s round of snow, sleet and freezing rain. We’ve been taking reports of all three precipitation types since late last night. The roads are slick – some spots are worse than others. Give yourselves plenty of time as you head out and about today. There is a bunch of salt and other de-icing solutions on the roads, but still drive for the conditions! We’ll keep temperatures below the freezing mark for most of today. There could be an hour or two this afternoon when temps nose just above 32° – but don’t plan on wholesale melting today. Milder days are ahead of us, but we’ll really have to wait for tomorrow’s sunshine and temps in the middle/upper 40s, to really do anymore melting. For what it’s worth – our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing. It’s now up to 47°. We won’t be back above that seasonal standard until Saturday afternoon! But once we’re above average – we stay there every single day next week! In other words – spring isn’t as far away as it currently seems!

We’re watching some of the newer computer models coming into our KSNT Storm Track Weather Center today and they’re all suggesting some re-development this afternoon. More moisture will be headed our way from the south, after we catch a several hour-long break midday. Get ready for some rain or FREEZING RAIN showers on your way home from work and school. It’s all going to depend on those afternoon temperatures. The round we had overnight was way worse, but don’t be shocked if you run into some rain or freezing rain later this afternoon/evening. Drive for the weather conditions and get to where you’re going safely, by giving yourself plenty of time. As is almost always the case, bridges/overpasses and local city/side streets will have the most slick spots. Although, I-70 and US-75 were both very slippery this morning!

Our next storm system will try to move in as early as Friday night. We’re forecasting overnight lows into Saturday morning to hover around 30°. That means the rain-maker could start as freezing rain…again. However, plain old rain is what we’re expecting on Saturday – as temps rise close to 50° throughout the day. Don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder or see some lightning on Saturday afternoon, either! There could be some passing thunderstorms embedded in this system! Some computer models bring upwards of an inch of rain on Saturday, to some spots in Northeast Kansas. This seems fairly possible, especially under those thunderstorms and bands of heavier rain showers moving through. Severe weather is NOT likely on Saturday. We should have plenty of time to dry things out and clear things out by Sunday. Expect highs in the lower/middle 50s on Sunday afternoon, underneath wall-to-wall sunshine. We’ll find ourselves in a mini stretch of sun-filled weather – continuing into the first few days of next week. Highs will nudge 60° on Monday and they’ll push 65° by Tuesday. Spring is now 3.5 weeks away and the rest of February looks pretty mild and spring-like. Longer range computer models show some early springtime rain showers rolling into the forecast for the middle part of next week. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert