Going For Gold: Local teen boxer training for 2020 Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As a kid, 18-year-old Lina Saulters tried every sport under the sun, but in the ring at Topeka Golden Gloves she says she’s found her calling.

“It’s a big part of me,” said Saulters. ” Just getting in the ring or training makes me really happy, knowing that this is what I love to do and I’ve found my passion at an early age.”

Now that she’s graduated from high school, Saulters trains three times a week in the hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The idea seemed like a long shot just five years ago.

“I was really bad in the beginning. I couldn’t jump rope and now I’m able to jump rope and teach students and sort of help my coach out and say hey this is how you box,” said Saulters.

Lina’s coach Paul Adame says he was shocked by how quickly she progressed.

“She’s like a sponge,” said Adame. “We show her, explain it to her. She just takes it in and she tries to apply it in the ring.”

While her coaches are in her corner, it’s just Saulters in the ring and that’s how she likes it.

“It’s like a life style. You individually fight, so you’re not with a team. You’re like by yourself trying to compete,” said Saulters.

As she works to qualify, Saulters will be battling an ankle injury and women with years more experience, but she and her coaches feel like she has what it takes to go for gold.