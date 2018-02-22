How to anonymously report concerning social media posts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’ve all heard the slogan, “If you see something, say something.”

This is now more important than ever and something to think about when you’re scrolling through posts, photos and videos and on your phone or computer.

It’s up to all online users to keep an eye out and social media platforms are making it easy to bring attention to an alarming post quickly.

FACEBOOK

A Facebook Safety Center was created so users can learn more about policies and access tools to make their experience on Facebook better.

There is also a Parent’s Portal for expert advice and guidance.

Facebook released a Bullying Prevention Hub for patents and educators with tools to help stop online bullying.

You can easily report concerning content directly to Facebook by clicking on the three dots on the upper right hand of the post and selecting “Give Feedback on This Post”.

Customization is key. Users can easily tailor their news feeds to “snooze” friends for 30 days or “unfollow” friend who they don’t want to see posts from.

INSTAGRAM

Seeing a potentially threatening or suspicious photo or video should be flagged immediately.

Users can click on the top right three dots and select “Report” which will bring the next screen to select “It’s Spam” or “It’s Inappropriate”.

Additional reporting functionalities can be found here.

The team who is dedicated to reviewing this content come from enforcement areas like child and women’s safety and hate speech. This global can review over 40 languages with the help of technology and human review.

TWITTER

If a tweet seems to have sensitive material, you can click on the top right and select “Report Tweet” to have it reviewed.

There are also other features to control tweets from users, which are explained here.

SNAPCHAT

Disappearing content can be difficult to get a hold of, but Snapchat does have reporting functionalities in place for this reason.

If you see a Snap story that bothers you, press and hold the screen and an option for reporting will show. You can also fill out this online form.

Taking a screenshot of any posts – disappearing or not – is always recommended even though the platforms do have the ability to retrieve deleted posts.

It is always strongly advised to contact local law enforcement if there is an imminent threat to an individual or a group of people. All of these social media platforms say they work closely with law enforcement, including government agencies to investigate your reports.

And just a friendly reminder: any report filed does remain anonymous, so don’t hesitate if there is questionable content in your newsfeed.

