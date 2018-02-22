Ice on US 75 causes 2-vehicle injury crash in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Thursday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 75, north of Mayetta.

A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was northbound and a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was southbound when the driver of the Pontiac lost control on the ice and drifted into the southbound lanes where it was struck in the side by the driver of the Jeep, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Rebecca Gann, 35, of Wetmore. She and a 3-year-old boy were reported to have possible injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Justin Currence, 22, of Manhattan, who was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers and the 3-year-old occupant were wearing seat belts.

