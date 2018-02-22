Jackson County Sheriff asking people to lock doors while they look for wanted subject

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to lock their doors in the Holton area while they look for a wanted subject.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse described the subject as a male, early thirties, wearing black pants and a stocking cap with a full beard. Morse did not say what the subject is wanted for.

Morse said the man was last seen in the area of 1st and Wisconsin, just southwest of Evangel United Methodist Church.

If you see him, Morse said to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update as details become available. Refresh page for updates.

call 911 or the Sheriff's Office. — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) February 22, 2018

with full beard. Last seen in the area of 1st and Wisconsin. Please lock your doors and secure your vehicles. If seen call — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) February 22, 2018

Attention Holton residents, we are currently looking for a male subject, early 30s, wearing black pants and stocking cap — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) February 22, 2018