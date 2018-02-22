KDOT working through the night to keep roads clear

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation crews have been treating the highways across northeast Kansas all day.

They’re still out now – adding extra layers of salt and pushing back slush.

KSNT News spoke with road crews who say they’ve been prepping highways since 8 o’clock Wednesday night.

Right now crews are out for another possible round of rain – and a risk of re-freezing.

David Studebaker works for KDOT and says Topekans should watch out for slick spots.

“Give yourself some time to get where you’re going, slow down and give yourself some space between vehicles and particularly the ramps and intersections that will get slick. You can get in a bad situation if you’re not prepared for that.”

KDOT workers say it can be tricky adjusting their plans with the changing weather.

A spokeswoman for KDOT says they’re expecting to have workers out treating the roads throughout the night.