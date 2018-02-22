TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’ve ever had kidney stones, you know just how painful they can be. Sharon Hefner from Topeka has had them, and said it’s a condition she never wants to experience.

“I just didn’t want to deal with the experience of the pain, and going to the hospital, and surgery,” said Hefner.

After experiencing symptoms, and see how much pain her husband was in when he had kidney stones, she decided to visit a doctor to get checked out.

“Kidney stones are when chemicals precipitate out in the form of crystal in urine, often it’s calcium based and there’s just enough of them, of those chemicals, that they don’t stay dissolved in the urine. If they move down from the kidney to the ureter, they are very painful,” said Dr. Scott Solcher, a nephrologist at the Cotton O’Neil Clinic in Topeka.

Solcher said causes include a high salt diet, a pretty high protein diet can put people at risk.

“And certainly if you’re not drinking enough fluid then that will put people at risk as well.”

A study featured in March’s issue of Mayo Clinic Proceedings shows that Sharon is not alone. Kidney stones are on the rise. The study reports women are seeing more cases, but local doctors say it’s something both men and women need to be weary of.

“I don’t know if anyone knows specifically why women are forming more stones. Men have historically formed more stones than women do,” said Solcher.

Doctors suggest the increase could be due to more advanced technology and an increase in screenings. Advances in imaging technology are allowing researchers to better examine and classify the stone formations, and increase diagnoses.

Solcher said people will have a CT scan or sonogram for some other issue, and they will often times find a stone with it, and so we know about it more often.

Sharon had tests done and ended up having an outpatient procedure to get rid of her stones.

“They use a machine that breaks those kidney stones into very fine particles that is easier to pass,” said Hefner.

For more information on treating kidney stones in Northeast Kansas visit www.stormontvail.org/urology

The Mayo Clinic also offers an extensive breakdown of what you can expect on their website: www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/kidney-stones/symptoms-causes/syc-20355755

