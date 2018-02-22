Lawrence man taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on I-70

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Wabaunsee County.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-70, just west of Ranch Road near Maple Hill.

A 2013 Nissan Maxima was eastbound when the driver lost control and crossed the median, clipping a 2012 Toyota Yaris that was heading west and striking a semi that was also westbound head on.

The driver of the Maxima, identified as Rico Jamel Wilcox, 30, of Lawrence, was taken Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

What others are clicking on: