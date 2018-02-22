Pawn shop sued over 2016 Kansas business shooting

By Published: Updated:
(KSN)

HESSTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas pawn shop is being sued over the sale of firearms used in a 2016 mass shooting at a lawn equipment factory.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Harvey County. As a convicted felon, gunman Cedric Ford was barred from possessing the AK-47-type semi-automatic rifle and .40-caliber handgun used in the shooting at the Excel Industries factory in Hesston. Ford was killed after fatally shooting three people and wounding 14 others.

He got the weapons through his ex-girlfriend, who has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The lawsuit alleges that the Newton store, called A Pawn Shop, should have known she was a straw purchaser. The pawn shop owner declined comment, saying he hasn’t received a copy of the lawsuit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

What others are clicking on:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s