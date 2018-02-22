Records: Missing boy’s dad, stepmom had violent relationship

By Published:
Lucas Hernandez (Photo courtesy WPD)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police records show the father and stepmother of a missing 5-year-old Kansas boy had a sometimes violent relationship.

The Wichita Eagle reports that police provided several incident reports about the couple Wednesday after announcing that the 26-year-old stepmother, Emily Glass, had been arrested on suspicion of endangering the boy and another child.

Glass reported her stepson Lucas Hernandez missing on Saturday. She hasn’t been formally charged.

One police report says Glass held a wooden ax handle during an April 2016 argument in which the boy’s father, Jonathan Hernandez, suffered a bloody nose and other injuries. Glass had bruises on the side of her head and accused him of slapping her.

The report says officers couldn’t determine the primary aggressor. Glass was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The same charge against Hernandez was dismissed.

