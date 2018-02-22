Seaman Superintendent writes letter to Seaman Community addressing negative online student behavior

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble posted a letter to the Seaman Community addressing negative online student behavior. This letter comes in the wake of an investigation into reports of inappropriate photo sharing involving students at Seaman High School, going back to 2015.

In the letter, Dr. Noble urges students to come forward if they feel pressured by other students. He also outlines the danger of sending nude photos to others and emphasizes the importance of the word “no.”

Dr. Noble says he is working on engaging the school, as a whole, to change the culture.

“Instead of thinking well they shouldn’t have sent the pictures in the first place, that person should have never asked for the pictures in the first place,” said Noble, quoting an article from the school’s newspaper.

The Sheriff’s Office originally opened the investigation in to these claims in September 2017, but closed it due to a lack of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office said it reopened the investigation in January after new information came to light.

District Officials say they believe most, if not all, of the reported harassment happened outside of school and on the students personal devices.

Below is the full letter:

Dear Seaman Community, Nineteen months ago, I began my tenure as the fifth superintendent in the history of the Seaman School District. It is an honor and privilege to serve our students, staff, parents and community. My family and I moved from central Kansas to become part of a school district that is seen as a “shining star” statewide. We moved here because of the excellent programs and opportunities this district had for our own three kids. We also moved here because we knew this school district is all about family and community.

During my first few months on the job in 2016, I embarked on a listening tour where I spent time in conversations with students, parents, community members, and staff about the values of this district. The number one response I heard from that listening tour was that we are a family. We care about each other and we support each other. I say “we” because now, my family is part of your family. My three girls go to school with your children, my wife is a teacher to your kids, and I care about and support your family just as I do my own. We are part of your family.

Our Seaman family is experiencing some challenges right now and this hurts my heart. I feel a tremendous obligation to ensure the safety of each and every one of our students at Seaman Schools. When any of our kids behave in an unsafe manner and/or make others feel unsafe, we, along with our parents and families, should be the first in line to address it and correct this behavior.

Recently, we’ve had a lot of media coverage about negative online behavior with our students. We’ve learned through our investigations of these allegations that online sexual harassment, bullying, threats, and intimidation are tactics students use to coerce other students into sending nude photos. These are serious allegations and our administration and school resource officers have worked diligently to address it swiftly and with confidentiality; however, we are learning this is not unique to Seaman Schools and it is difficult to resolve.

We’ve learned that victims often wish to remain silent out of fear of retaliation by other students, personal embarrassment and/or shame. We must encourage victims to continue to come forward. We are here for them and want to help them, not judge them. We must hold students accountable for their poor choices to coerce other students into sending nude photos online. We must also teach our children the dangers of sending nude photos in a society that has normalized this behavior. And we must understand the tough, scary, and desperate situations that exists when our kids feel that sending a nude photo is the only answer to stop ongoing bullying and harassment. We must better understand this so we can help them say “No,” and report the person or persons coercing. This behavior is not right—it is hurtful—it is disrespectful and we all share in the responsibility to end it.

As I’ve mentioned before, I have three daughters of my own and I struggle in my own home to stay on top of all that is going on in their lives. Frankly, I don’t feel I’m doing my best to be fully aware of everything in their online world so I know firsthand the struggles adults have in getting involved and staying involved with our kids’ online behaviors. I experience and understand that personal struggle as a father and as your superintendent for our nearly 4,000 students but it is a struggle and a challenge we must take on together as a school community.

The finger pointing needs to stop and it’s time to move forward. Now is the time for all of us to come together and figure this out, and we can do it, because we are a family and it’s about our kids. Our schools stand with our community to resolve this for the good of Seaman USD 345 kids, and kids everywhere.

Seaman Schools is a “shining star” district with a tremendous reputation, an innovative spirit, and a family first philosophy. I am proud to be a Seaman Viking and proud to be a member of our Seaman family. Sincerely, Dr. Steve P. Noble

Superintendent of Schools