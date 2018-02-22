Services announced for Wamego 911 dispatcher killed in wreck

Related Coverage St. Marys woman dies in head on crash on icy bridge

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Sarah Salinas, the Wamego Police Department 911 dispatcher killed in a wreck Monday night.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26th at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys Kansas.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 6:50 a.m. at Assumption Chapel in St. Marys. Salinas will receive a full honors burial immediately after at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Chief Michael Baker said Salinas had been a dedicated 911 dispatcher for Wamego PD for 10 years.

“We would like to take this time to thank everyone that has sent condolences, volunteered time to help, and paid respects to her family, including her LEO family. Sarah was loved by everyone that met her. She always had a smile to brighten anyone’s day and always put others needs before her own. She will be missed by many and forgotten by none.”

Just after 11 p.m. Monday a 2000 Ford F150, driven by Donald D. Ebert, 51, of Louisville, was westbound on U.S. Highway 24. A 2004 Oldsmobile Alero, driven by Sarah Salinas, 38, of St. Marys, was heading east.

KHP says Salinas and the driver of the other vehicle lost control on an icy bridge near Camp Creek Road. The other vehicle struck Salinas’ vehicle, head-on, in the eastbound lane.

Salinas was the only occupant in her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.