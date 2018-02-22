South Carolina health agency Twitter account calls Trump ‘tool’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Twitter account posted a profanity-laced message criticizing President Donald Trump in the wake of last week’s school shooting that left 17 dead in Florida.

The State reports the tweet posted at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday called Trump a “tool,” modified by an expletive and had #ParklandStudentsSpeak attached. In the wake of the shooting, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have called for gun control.

The department has since taken down the tweet and apologized. Spokesman Tim Kelly says only a dozen employees should have access to the account, and he doesn’t believe any of them tweeted it. He says the account password has been changed and the department is investigating.