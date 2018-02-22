‘Swatting’ bill named after Andrew Finch passes Kansas House

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Lawmakers in the House were hard at work Thursday, passing more than a dozen bills ahead of the turnaround deadline.

One bill that passed the House early in the day will now be known as the Andrew Finch act.

The bill came after Wichita police shot and killed 28-year-old Andrew Finch last December.

Police said they received a fake report about a shooting and kidnapping at the home where Finch was staying.

Under the bill, anyone who makes a false alarm, or swatting call that results in death or extreme injury would face a level one felony, which carries a prison sentence between 10 and 41 years, depending on criminal history.

There was some debate on the floor about naming the bill after Finch since the investigation into his shooting death is still opened.

“I’m going to vote no, if there was a portion in the amendment that said upon the closure of the investigation then this act shall be named and then it’s guaranteed to make statue at the appropriate time,” explained State Rep. Scott Schward, R-Olathe.

Wichita Representative Brandon Whipple said Finch was the reason the bill was crafted and naming it after him made sense.

“Let us never forget why we are here today, and who brought this legislation through tragedy to our attention,” explained Whipple.

The Wichita incident isn’t the only swatting incident to happen in the state.

There was another swatting incident in Overland Park, however no injuries or deaths were reported there.