TPD hosts workshop aimed at keeping churches safe from active shooters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police officers are doing their part to keep churches safe. This comes after a number of church shootings across the country.

Topeka police hosted a workshop Thursday night at the law enforcement center.

Church leaders learned more about active shooter situations, defense tactics and techniques to better secure their building.

“So what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to reinforce the churches and make sure that they’re aware that this is a potential threat. There are different steps that they can do to mitigate those risks.” Said Sgt. Josh Klamm of the Topeka Police Department

Topeka police say they’ll be having a second class next Thursday.