UPDATE: Two people killed in plane crash near Ulysses

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people have been killed in a plane crash near Ulysses.

According to Grant County Fire Chief John Crosby, the plane crashed around 9:30 Thursday night about five miles north of the Ulysses airport near Rd. 7. Two people were killed in the crash.

Authorities on the scene said the crash site was on fire and there is a lot of debris scattered. The identities of the victims is unknown.

Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Grant County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.