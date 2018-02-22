UPDATE: Two people killed in plane crash near Ulysses

By Published: Updated:

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people have been killed in a plane crash near Ulysses.

According to Grant County Fire Chief John Crosby, the plane crashed around 9:30 Thursday night about five miles north of the Ulysses airport near Rd. 7. Two people were killed in the crash.

Authorities on the scene said the crash site was on fire and there is a lot of debris scattered. The identities of the victims is unknown.

Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Grant County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s