2 people killed in southwest Kansas plane crash

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNT) -Two people are dead, after a plane crash in Western Kansas late Thursday night.

KSNW-TV reports the plane crashed around 9:30 Thursday night about five miles north of the Ulysses.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the plane had taken off from the Ulysses airport en route to Scott City. For an unknown reason the plane turned around and headed back to Ulysses, where it crashed .

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as Daniel Dunn, 68, and Michael Steele, 64, both from Scott City.

The plane caught fire on impact and debris was scattered throughout the area.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

