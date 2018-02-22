UK police investigating package sent to Harry and Meghan

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. It was announced Monday that Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring, confirming months of rumors. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — London police say they are investigating a suspicious package that was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle.

The Metropolitan Police force says “a package containing a substance” was delivered to St. James’s Palace, where Harry has his office, on Feb. 12.

It says the substance “was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious.”

The force said Thursday that detectives are investigating an offense of malicious communication in relation to the package. The Evening Standard newspaper says it contained a racist message.

The prince and Markle are due to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Earlier this month a letter containing white powder was sent to an office at Parliament, leading to a partial evacuation of the building. It also was found to be non-toxic.

