Wanted suspect caught in Nemaha County

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says they have caught for Matthew John Shipley, 33 in Nemaha County. Shipley is a parole absconder, who ran from the Jackson County Courthouse.
KHP captured Shipley south of Baileyville in a field.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was asking people to lock their doors and secure vehicles in the Holton area as they searched for Shipley earlier today.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
What others are clicking on: