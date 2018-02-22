Wanted suspect caught in Nemaha County

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says they have caught for Matthew John Shipley, 33 in Nemaha County. Shipley is a parole absconder, who ran from the Jackson County Courthouse.

KHP captured Shipley south of Baileyville in a field.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was asking people to lock their doors and secure vehicles in the Holton area as they searched for Shipley earlier today.

call 911 or the Sheriff's Office. — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) February 22, 2018

with full beard. Last seen in the area of 1st and Wisconsin. Please lock your doors and secure your vehicles. If seen call — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) February 22, 2018

Attention Holton residents, we are currently looking for a male subject, early 30s, wearing black pants and stocking cap — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) February 22, 2018