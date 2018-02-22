Wanted suspect caught in Nemaha County

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says they have caught for Matthew John Shipley, 33 in Nemaha County. Shipley is a parole absconder, who ran from the Jackson County Courthouse.

KHP captured Shipley south of Baileyville in a field.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was asking people to lock their doors and secure vehicles in the Holton area as they searched for Shipley earlier today.

