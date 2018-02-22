WATCH: Rapping school resource officer back at it again

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Going viral for a rap video was not something school resource officer John Calvert ever expected.

His goal was to simply get a message to students at the Royal Valley School District in Hoyt. The first rap he recorded last year included a message about being safe in school zones, with a touch of humor. As one lyric went, “My head, it’s half bald, my patience, it’s small.”

Fast forward one year, his head is completely bald, but Officer Calvert is back at it again.

“The kids write the music, I write the lyrics and then the kids are in charge of filming, and editing and putting the whole video together,” Calvert said.

This year, his new rap focuses on absenteeism and how missing school can impact a student.

“Even in kindergarten and first grade if you are missing a lot of school you tend to fall farther and farther behind,” Calvert said.

Just by taking a walk around the school with Officer Calvert, you’ll quickly learn he makes it so that no students would ever want to miss a day. He greets every student he bumps into by name.

“I joke around with a lot of people, there’s 930–some-odd kids right now in this district,” Calvert said. “So I joke that I have two children and 938 kiddo’s, because just like a parent, I might come down on you and I might be disappointed, but I got your back 110 percent after that.”

While we followed Officer Calvert around, he surprised one class by walking in and giving each student a fist bump, and then started teaching them fractions. Just even more proof how Officer Calvert truly does go above and beyond.

He said he learned early on in the job that the best way to get through to students, is by building a relationship with each one of them.

“So if I have to dance with the dance team, if I have to play in the band, if I have to make a thousand rap videos, whatever I have to do to connect with the students to build that relationship, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.

He may never get a big recording contract, but in the halls at the Royal Valley School District he’s already a celebrity.